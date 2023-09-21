Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.2% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 556,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,417. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

