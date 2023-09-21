Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after acquiring an additional 124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,678. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $444.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

