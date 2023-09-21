Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,117,965 shares in the company, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock worth $930,569,792. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.99. 562,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $441.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

