iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,279. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

