Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 1.06% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000.

Get AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $56.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.