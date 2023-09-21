Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $6.12 on Thursday, hitting $464.78. 181,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

