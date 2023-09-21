iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $103.88. 802,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

