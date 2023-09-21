SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Flagstone Financial Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Flagstone Financial Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 328,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.