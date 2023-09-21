Veery Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VBR traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,005. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

