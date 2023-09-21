Veery Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 21,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,777. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

