Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 26th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.388 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.