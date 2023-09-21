Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 1,243 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.64. 768,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.