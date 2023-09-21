Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 97 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.59. 253,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

