Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 27th

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,800.0%.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,235 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.