Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 272 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $2,875,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.6% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,703. The firm has a market cap of $443.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

