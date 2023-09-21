Veery Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,382. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

