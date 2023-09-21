Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares in the company, valued at $256,717,881.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,112,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,717,881.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,209 shares of company stock worth $27,169,461 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.12. 382,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,793. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.52.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

