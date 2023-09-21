Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.35. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 57,388 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,279,705 shares of company stock valued at $55,689,285.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its therapeutic pipeline currently consists of clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Neumora Therapeutics Inc is based in WATERTOWN, Mass.

