Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lowered by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 181,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

