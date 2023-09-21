Wedbush Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in KB Home by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $3,154,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.