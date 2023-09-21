Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 34944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AY. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 156.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

