Ashford (AINC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) recently:

9/18/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.89. Ashford Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

