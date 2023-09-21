Veery Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $63,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,120. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 552,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,162. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

