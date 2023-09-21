Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases 795 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
XME stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 565,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,682. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24.
About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
