Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042. The firm has a market cap of $195.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

