Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.8 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,335,068 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

