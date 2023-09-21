Veery Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

