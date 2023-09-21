PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. PNM Resources has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNM Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in PNM Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.