Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.84, but opened at $26.76. Upstart shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 1,238,135 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $118,156.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,203.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $49,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,231. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Upstart Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.