First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

