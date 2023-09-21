Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,325 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY remained flat at $64.25 during trading on Thursday. 784,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278,190. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

