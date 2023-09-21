Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 654 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GSK by 174.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 958,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 227,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,957. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.