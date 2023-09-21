Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0346 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.