Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2023

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $178.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

