Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 464 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

