Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 333 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in SAP were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP Trading Down 0.8 %

SAP stock opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.