The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. United Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EL opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.