Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Lowers Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

InflaRx Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

About InflaRx

(Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.