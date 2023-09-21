Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

