Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,124 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR stock opened at $254.46 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.47 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

