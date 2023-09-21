Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

