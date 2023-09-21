Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,637 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

