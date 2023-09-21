BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $365.18 million and approximately $54.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002498 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001450 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001976 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000039 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $15,270,744.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

