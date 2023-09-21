Bitgert (BRISE) Price Hits $0.0000

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $64.21 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitgert has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,688,215,721,653 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Bitgert Token Trading

