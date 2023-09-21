Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $37.00 at Bank of America

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,462,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $32,716,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

