Contrasting True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get True Drinks alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for True Drinks and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 1 1 9 0 2.73

Profitability

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.34%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than True Drinks.

This table compares True Drinks and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Curaleaf -31.99% -23.38% -8.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 224.41 -$3.88 million $0.01 8.80 Curaleaf $1.34 billion 2.14 -$370.10 million ($0.60) -7.57

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than True Drinks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About True Drinks

(Get Free Report)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.