dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.82 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and approximately $1,722.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,192,442 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99162345 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $635.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

