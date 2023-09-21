CyberDragon Gold Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $21,772.54 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

