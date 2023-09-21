Head to Head Review: Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) and The Competition

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dragonfly Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million -$39.57 million -2.89 Dragonfly Energy Competitors $678.17 million $8.06 million 3.31

Profitability

Dragonfly Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% Dragonfly Energy Competitors -946.10% -17.32% -14.75%

Volatility & Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy’s rivals have a beta of -5.06, suggesting that their average share price is 606% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy Competitors 111 497 1088 54 2.62

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 321.06%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy rivals beat Dragonfly Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

