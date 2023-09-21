XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from XRF Scientific’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
XRF Scientific Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.14.
XRF Scientific Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XRF Scientific
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies on the Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.